Fear, Threat and Money: How Veer Lachit Sena Built an Extortion Empire

The recent abduction case involving members of Veer Lachit Sena has opened a much deeper investigation into an alleged large-scale extortion network being run in Assam under the guise of nationalist activities. Along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both Guwahati Police officials and rival organisations have alleged that Veer Lachit Sena has been running a systematic extortion network, collecting money from individuals and businessmen through threats, intimidation and fabricated donation appeals.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka on Monday confirmed that eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the abduction incident outside Pratikshya Hospital in Borbari last night. Of those arrested, five are members of the Veer Lachit Sena.

Among those arrested is Biraj Ballav Kalita, who currently serves as the Education Secretary of the Guwahati unit of Veer Lachit Sena. Police have also apprehended two land brokers, who are suspected to have played a role in orchestrating the crime. Another accused, Biswajit Doley, had previously been arrested in 2014 in connection with a robbery case.

DCP Deka further revealed that during the investigation, extortion notes recovered from the accused carried the signature of a person named Bikash Asom (chief secretary, Veer Lachit Sena, Kamrup Metro unit), indicating his suspected involvement in the case. Police believe Bikash Asom may be the key operative behind Veer Lachit Sena’s money collection network.

One of the extortion notes reads:

“On behalf of Veer Lachit Sena, Assam, we extend our revolutionary greetings. We remain forever grateful and committed to the people of Assam for your continuous support, cooperation, love and blessings in our struggle to protect the indigenous identity and existence of Assam. Your unwavering support and encouragement are the source of our strength in this movement. In order to further strengthen this struggle for indigenous identity and to carry forward every public welfare initiative of Veer Lachit Sena, Assam, we have been making continuous efforts. In line with this objective, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee of Veer Lachit Sena has taken the initiative to sponsor a hearse vehicle for public service. Therefore, we earnestly appeal to you to kindly extend financial assistance to make this noble initiative successful. We sincerely hope that you will honour our appeal and support this cause.”

Police sources said this letter was being circulated to businessmen to force payments, falsely showing it as a donation appeal for public service. Investigators suspect the funds were never used for social work but laundered through Veer Lachit Sena operatives.

The investigation is currently underway, and further arrests are likely, police sources informed.

Lachit Sena Demands Ban on Veer Lachit Sena Over Extortion Allegations

Meanwhile, a press conference was held at Dispur Press Club by another organisation, namely Lachit Sena today, demanding a complete ban on Veer Lachit Sena, alleging its direct involvement in abduction, extortion and organised criminal activities across Assam.

The organisation also demanded the immediate arrest of Bikash Asom, who they claim is a key conspirator in the abduction case from outside Pratikshya Hospital in Borbari, which has sparked outrage.

Speaking to reporters, Lachit Sena leaders said:

“Those who are misusing the name of our greatest national hero, Lachit Borphukan, must face the strictest punishment under the law. The recent abduction case has brought shame to Assamese society.”

Key Allegations by Lachit Sena

Veer Lachit Sena members involved in abduction & extortion rackets

Demand for a declaration of a ban on the Veer Lachit Sena

Immediate arrest of Bikash Asom

Organisation accused of disturbing peace and spreading fear

Names like Rantu Paniphukan, Shrinkhal Chaliha and Bikash Asom accused of leading extortion networks

Suspended members allegedly continue extortion to sustain their families

Veer Lachit Sena accused of exploiting Assamese nationalism for personal gain

Lachit Sena alleged that Veer Lachit Sena has been carrying out extortion activities since its inception, collecting money in the name of social service and nationalism. They further claimed the group has received government benefits despite having no legal validity.

"Two Different Organisations" – Clarifies Lachit Sena

During the press meet, Lachit Sena welcomed the Assam Chief Minister’s claim to ban the organisation, alike the ULFA(I). However, they insisted that the Chief Minister had mistakenly referred to Lachit Sena instead of Veer Lachit Sena in his remarks.

“Lachit Sena and Veer Lachit Sena are two completely different organisations. Our ideology and objectives are not the same. We oppose any criminal activities in the name of Assamese nationalism,” the leaders clarified.

“Pretending to Serve the Nation While Extorting at Night”

Lachit Sena launched a harsh verbal attack on Veer Lachit Sena activists, accusing them of pretending to be nationalists in public while resorting to extortion and intimidation at night.

They alleged that Bikash Asom recently used obscene and abusive language against Assamese women, which has deeply hurt public sentiments.

“These people are destroying the social environment of Assam. Their activities bring disgrace to the Assamese identity,” the organisation stated.

Demand for Government Action

Lachit Sena concluded the press conference with a strong message, demanding:

Ban on Veer Lachit Sena as an extremist outfit

Strict punishment for members involved in extortion and kidnapping

Protection of the Assamese society from criminal elements

Meanwhile, another development came in between where the Veer Lachit Sena chief secretary and senior leader Rantu Paniphukan was detained by Assam Police on Monday while he was addressing a press conference at Hotel Apollo Grand on GS Road in Guwahati. The unexpected police action took place in the middle of the briefing, creating a moment of high tension at the venue.

