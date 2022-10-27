Breaking: Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passed away on Thursday morning at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

The veteran actor had been suffering from heart related ailments for a while. However, after his condition deteriorated suddenly, he was rushed to the hospital on October 24.

Goswami was kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nemcare Hospital.

The 80-year-old actor was born in Assam’s Tezpur. An alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and passed alongside stalwarts like Subhash Ghai, Navin Nischol, and Shatrughan Sinha.