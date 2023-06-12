BREAKING: Guwahati Jal Board Water Pipe Bursts in Rajgarh

The incident has been reported near Gauhati Commerce College in RG Baruah Road. As per visuals that have circulated, the water can be seen gushing to a high level.

As per initial reports, the recently installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at the Rajgarh Road Near Commerce College Link Road.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. However, properties worth lakhs of rupees have been damaged.