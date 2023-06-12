BREAKING: Guwahati Jal Board Water Pipe Bursts in Rajgarh

Days after the tragic Kharguli water pipe burst incident in Guwahati, another pipeline burst at Rajgarh Link Road on Monday afternoon.
The incident has been reported near Gauhati Commerce College in RG Baruah Road. As per visuals that have circulated, the water can be seen gushing to a high level.
As per initial reports, the recently installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at the Rajgarh Road Near Commerce College Link Road.
There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. However, properties worth lakhs of rupees have been damaged.
A team from Assam State Disaster Management Authority arrived at the spot and after they launched continuous efforts, the water gush was brought under control.
Last month, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment.