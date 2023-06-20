BREAKING: Water Pipeline Bursts In Guwahati's Noonmati

Yet another incident of water pipeline burst has been reported in Guwahati city on Tuesday – this time, in Noonmati.
According to information received, the incident occurred at Sector 2 in Noonmati area today afternoon.
The water supply in the area was temporarily halted in view of the incident, sources informed.
As per latest update, the Kamrup Metro District Administration clarified that the affected pipeline belonged to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).
The situation is now under control and the water supply has been restored, they informed.
Just recently, a newly installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road. There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident, however, properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged.
Last month, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment.