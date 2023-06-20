Assam: CM Sarma Inaugurates Bridge Over River Gangadhar in Dhubri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the much-awaited bridge in Dhubri district over River Gangadhar.

Speaking to the reporters, the chief minister said that the bridge covering 25 kms managed to decrease the travel time by just one minute. CM Sarma further added that a long-standing local demand of the people of Golakganj, including the entire Dhubri district, has been finally acceded to by the ruling government.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, the Chief Minister decided to travel by road instead of a helicopter to reach the site of the inauguration event in Golakganj, Dhubri.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said that the state government is building over 95 bridges across the state over various rivers.

The 682.55-meter-long bridge over the Gangadhar River between Golakganj and Kanuri has been built at a cost of Rs. 73.92 crore. The bridge will benefit approximately 20,000 people daily.

The bridge will benefit the community and help expand economic operations in the areas connecting Lakhimari Gaon Panchayat and Golakganj Municipal Area in the Dhubri District.