BREAKING: Gaon Panchayat Secretary Shot Dead In Assam's Bongaigaon

Armed assailants shot and killed a Gaon Panchayat secretary in Assam's Bongaigaon on Wednesday while he was returning home from work.
As per reports, the unidentified shooters targeted the secretary of Chipansila village coming under the Bongaigaon subdivision. The deceased was identified as Chandrakanta Das.
On his way home, Das had stopped his car at a tea stall in the Kashidoba village. The miscreants arrived on a two-wheeler, stopped before him and fired from point-blank range killing him on the spot.
In the aftermath of the incident, the Bongaigaon district commissioner Nabadeep Pathak along with the local police have reached the scene. Further details are awaited.