BREAKING: West Bengal Girl Found Dead In Guwahati PG

In a sensational incident, a young girl was found dead in a paying guest (PG) in Guwahati's Ulubari area on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at a PG at Harabala Path in the Ulubari locality.

The body of the deceased was found under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of her space.

The deceased has been identified as Sarmita Ghosh, a resident of Alipurduar in West Bengal.

She was reportedly aged 21 years old and was studying nursing here.

So far, the reason behind her death is not clear. Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Paltan Bazar police station arrived at the scene.

They have taken over proceedings and initiated an investigation into the incident.

However, prima facie it seems to a case of suicide, informed officials.

Further details awaited.