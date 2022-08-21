Assam: IPS Ramandeep Kaur Transferred In 2nd Reshuffle In Last Week

IPS Ramandeep Kaur was transferred on Sunday in the second major reshuffle in Assam executive positions in the last week.
Several high-ranking police officials were transferred to new roles, which was informed via an official order from the governor.
IPS Ramandeep Kaur who was serving as the superintendent of police (SP) in the Cachar district of Assam was transferred and posted as SP of Golaghat district. She will take over from IPS Sumeet Sharma who has also been transferred.
The order read, “In the interest of public service, Ms Ramandeep Kaur, IPS, Superintendent of Police Cachar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat wef date of taking over charge vice Shri Sumeet Sharma, IPS, transferred.”
Moreover, IPS Sumeet Sharma, who was serving as the Golaghat SP was transferred and posted as the Commandant of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) at Kahilipara in Guwahati.
“In the interest of public service, Shn Sumeet Sharma, IPS Superintendent of Police, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Commandant 10th APBN, Kahilipara, Guwahati,” the order read.
Meanwhile, replacing IPS Kaur as the SP of Cachar will be Assam Police Service (APS) officer Numal Mahatta. Mahatta was earlier serving as the Commandant of 10th ABPN.
The order read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Numal Mahatta, APS, Commandant, 10th APBN, Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Cachar, w.e.f. date of taking over charge vice Ms Ramandeep Kaur IPS transferred.”
It may be noted that in a major reshuffle in several top administrative positions in Assam on Friday, IAS Debasish Sharma, Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district.
An official order from the Governor of Assam notified about the changes. He will be replaced by the DC of Sivasagar district, IAS Megha Nidhi Dahal who has been posted as the Commissioner of GMC.
Apart from that, IAS Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, the DC of Morigaon was transferred and posted as the Secretary to the Housing and Urban Affairs Department of the state government.