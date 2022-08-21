Assam: IPS Ramandeep Kaur Transferred In 2nd Reshuffle In Last Week

IPS Ramandeep Kaur was transferred on Sunday in the second major reshuffle in Assam executive positions in the last week.

Several high-ranking police officials were transferred to new roles, which was informed via an official order from the governor.

IPS Ramandeep Kaur who was serving as the superintendent of police (SP) in the Cachar district of Assam was transferred and posted as SP of Golaghat district. She will take over from IPS Sumeet Sharma who has also been transferred.

The order read, “In the interest of public service, Ms Ramandeep Kaur, IPS, Superintendent of Police Cachar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat wef date of taking over charge vice Shri Sumeet Sharma, IPS, transferred.”

Moreover, IPS Sumeet Sharma, who was serving as the Golaghat SP was transferred and posted as the Commandant of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) at Kahilipara in Guwahati.

“In the interest of public service, Shn Sumeet Sharma, IPS Superintendent of Police, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Commandant 10th APBN, Kahilipara, Guwahati,” the order read.