BREAKING: Woman Found Hanging In Bathroom At Garigaon

A shocking incident has come to fore from Guwahati's Garigaon area on Friday where the body of a newly-wed woman was found under mysterious circumstances.
As per preliminary reports from the scene, the incident took place at Gaonburapara near Garigaon in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.
The body was found hanging inside the bathroom of her residence under mysterious circumstances.
The deceased woman was identified as one Selima Begum.
Following the incident, the Jalukbari Police were intimated about the matter and they reached the spot to take jurisdiction over the crime scene.