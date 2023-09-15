Guwahati News

BREAKING: Woman Found Hanging In Bathroom At Garigaon

Following the incident, the Jalukbari Police were intimated about the matter and they reached the spot to take jurisdiction over the crime scene.
The body of a woman was found hanging in a bathroom at Garigaon
The body of a woman was found hanging in a bathroom at GarigaonREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A shocking incident has come to fore from Guwahati's Garigaon area on Friday where the body of a newly-wed woman was found under mysterious circumstances.

As per preliminary reports from the scene, the incident took place at Gaonburapara near Garigaon in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

The body was found hanging inside the bathroom of her residence under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased woman was identified as one Selima Begum.

Following the incident, the Jalukbari Police were intimated about the matter and they reached the spot to take jurisdiction over the crime scene.

The body of a woman was found hanging in a bathroom at Garigaon
Guwahati Suicide: Cops Arrest Husband In Suspected Dowry Case

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/breaking-woman-found-hanging-in-bathroom-at-garigaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com