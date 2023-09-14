Guwahati Suicide: Cops Arrest Husband In Suspected Dowry Case

Guwahati city police have arrested the husband of a woman who was recently found hanging at their residence near Bora Service area at Lachit Nagar.
The husband, identified as Nilim Medhi, was taken into custody by the police after the woman’s family alleged that their daughter was murdered over dowry. They said that the woman was driven to take the extreme step following unceasing harassment over dowry demands by her in-laws.
Medhi was arrested on Thursday morning and will soon be produced before a court.
The incident was reported on Tuesday night (September 12) wherein the woman, namely Bhagyalaxmi Duara, was found hanging inside her room. According to information received, Bhagyalaxmi had locked herself in her room at around 9 pm and never came out.
Her husband said that he had to break open the door after several hours and found Bhagyalaxmi’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.
He said that everything seemed normal and it had come as a shock for him and the family. He also asserted that there was no quarrel between the two nor was she subjected to any kind of torture or harassment.
It is learned that Bhagyalaxmi, her husband and her mother-in-law had been staying at the rented apartment located at Saniram Bora Road for the last six months.
Paltanbazar police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.