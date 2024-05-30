BREAKING: Woman Stabbed In Shocking Murder Attempt In Guwahati

A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati questioning the safety of women in the city on Thursday as a young woman was stabbed by unidentified assailants who left her bleeding.
The severely injured woman was rushed to the emergency ward of a nearby private hospital after she lost a lot of blood.
As per initial reports, the victim was stabbed with a sharp weapon, possibly a knife, with the intention of killing her. While the assailants remained unidentified, the incident has left an indelible scar on the citizens.
The identity of the victim woman is being withheld at the moment. Meanwhile, Dispur Police is yet to comment on the incident.
Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred on the third floor of Aastha Apartments in Guwahati's Survey area near the Beltola locality.
The is a breaking story and will be updated further as and when inputs arrive.