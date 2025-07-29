BREAKING: Youth Dies Days After Accident Involving Actress Nandini Kashyap

In a tragic turn of events following the hit-and-run incident involving Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap, the victim, 23-year-old Samiul Haque, succumbed to his injuries at Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday. He was on life support in the ICU following the accident, which occurred just hours after he had joined the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a temporary employee on July 25.

Samiul, a final-year engineering student, had been critically injured in the collision and was initially admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before being shifted to Apollo Hospitals as his condition worsened. His death has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for accountability.

Earlier, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania confirmed that the youth was indeed employed with the GMC and stated, “If he is found to be a permanent employee, compensation from the Corporation may be considered.”

Meanwhile, actress Nandini Kashyap appeared at Dispur Police Station on Monday morning after being summoned for questioning. She arrived at around 10 AM and was interrogated for nearly eight hours before being allowed to leave. Speaking to the media outside the station, Kashyap asserted her innocence and denied allegations of fleeing the accident scene.

“I did not flee the scene. If I had, I wouldn’t have returned here today,” she told reporters. However, her statements have drawn criticism, as she appeared visibly indifferent and avoided answering several direct questions from the press. “I didn’t realize the incident was so serious… I wasn’t aware how badly he was injured,” she added.

Following the police interrogation, Nandini visited GMCH to meet the victim’s family. She reportedly discussed offering financial assistance for his treatment and claimed she had informed the police immediately after the accident. The police have confirmed it as a case of a road accident and said that the investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, city police have seized the vehicle involved in the incident, bearing registration number AS 01FM 9199. However, the victim’s family has voiced dissatisfaction over the delay in arrest and the perceived lack of urgency in the investigation. They allege negligence in the probe and emphasize that justice must not be influenced by the accused’s social or professional status.

“We just want justice for our son. Whether she’s a celebrity or not, action must be taken,” a family member told reporters.

As public pressure mounts and criticism grows over the handling of the case, all eyes are now on the next steps taken by the Assam Police.

