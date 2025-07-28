Nandini Kashyap Interrogated in Hit-and-Run; Victim Shifted to Apollo in Critical State

The youth critically injured in a hit-and-run incident involving Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap remains in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Despite the severity of the accident, the family claims that the actress has neither contacted them nor expressed any willingness to extend financial assistance.

Advertisment

The injured, identified as Samiul Haque, was a final-year engineering student and had joined the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a temporary employee on July 25—just hours before the incident.

Sources from the family informed the media that Nandini has shown no signs of remorse since the incident. “Be it an actress or even a Chief Minister—anyone responsible for a hit-and-run must face the consequences of the law,” a family member stated. The family continues to demand justice and accountability.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania also commented on the case, confirming that the youth was indeed employed with the GMC. “If he is found to be a permanent employee, compensation from the Corporation may be considered,” he added.

Actress Nandini Kashyap was summoned to Dispur Police Station at 10 AM today for questioning. After nearly eight hours of interrogation, she was released from police custody. Speaking to the media, she repeatedly claimed, “I did not flee the scene. If I had, I wouldn’t have returned here today.”

However, her statements have failed to convince many, especially after she was seen avoiding direct questions from the press and appearing visibly indifferent to the gravity of the incident. “I didn’t realize the incident was so serious… I wasn’t aware how badly he was injured,” Nandini told reporters outside the station.

Later in the day, following police interrogation, Nandini visited GMCH and met the victim’s family. She reportedly discussed the possibility of providing financial assistance for his treatment and claimed that she had informed the police immediately after the accident. Police have since confirmed it as a case of road accident and said investigations are still underway.

Due to the deterioration of the youth’s health condition, he has now been shifted from GMCH to Apollo Hospitals for advanced treatment.

The family is still awaiting concrete action from the authorities and insists that justice must be delivered—regardless of the social or professional stature of the accused.

Also Read: No Aid, No Apology: Assam Actress Faces Heat Over Hit-and-Run Allegations