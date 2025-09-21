BREAKING: Zubeen Da's Mortal Remains Arrive at Guwahati Airport

The mortal remains of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, early this morning from Delhi aboard a chartered plane. The body, carefully placed in a coffin, was transported to Assam following a heartfelt floral tribute at Delhi’s IGI Airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries, honoring the singer’s immense contribution to the state’s cultural landscape.

In Guwahati, thousands of fans had gathered along the streets, at the airport, and near Zubeen’s residence in Kahilipara, eagerly awaiting the final journey of their beloved “Zubeen Da.” The overwhelming number of admirers created chaotic scenes, as fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the late music legend.

At Sarusajai Stadium, fans overwhelmed police barricades in the early hours, desperate to pay their respects. Despite efforts by law enforcement to manage the crowd, many broke through the barriers, prompting security personnel to reinforce measures to ensure safety.

The situation intensified at LGBI Airport, where the massive turnout forced police to resort to a lathi charge to control the crowd. Authorities appealed to fans to remain calm and cooperate while arrangements for the singer’s last rites were underway.

The massive outpouring of grief and love highlights the profound impact Zubeen Garg had on Assam and its people. His music, spanning decades, transcended generations, and today, the state comes together to bid a dignified farewell to one of its most cherished cultural icons.