Thousands of Fans Storm Sarusajai Stadium, Police Struggle to Control Crowd

Thousands of fans of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg surged into the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati during the early hours of the morning, overwhelming police barricades and creating chaotic scenes. Despite efforts by law enforcement to manage the crowd, fans broke through the barriers, eager to pay their respects to the late music icon. Security measures are being reinforced as organisers work to manage the massive influx of people.

Preparations at the stadium are underway for the final tributes to Zubeen Garg, with arrangements being made to accommodate thousands of admirers who have gathered to honour his legacy. The stadium is expected to witness an unprecedented turnout as fans from across the state arrive to bid farewell to the beloved singer, whose sudden demise has left the entire region in mourning.

Officials have urged fans to remain calm and follow safety instructions while participating in the tribute events. The state administration is coordinating with local authorities to ensure that the ceremonies proceed smoothly and respectfully, given the overwhelming public response.

The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg had earlier landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries will pay their respects. The remains are scheduled to depart for Assam at 2 AM, marking the next leg of the legendary singer’s final journey.

ALSO READ: Not in an Isuzu, Not in a Land Rover: Zubeen to Arrive Today in This Vehicle…