BREAKING: Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Completed at GMCH

The post-mortem examination of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg that was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been completed.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will now be taken to the Sarusajai stadium. From there, the funeral procession will begin towards Hatimurha in Sonapur, where his last rites will be performed.

With the break of dawn, preparations began at GMCH for the post-mortem examination of Assam’s beloved cultural icon.

A special medical panel was constituted for the procedure, comprising four doctors from GMCH, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and AIIMS. Senior officials from the state and district administration, top Assam Police officers, and high-ranking health department authorities were present at GMCH to oversee the process.

Although Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that the autopsy would be conducted at 7:30 am, the schedule was advanced to 5:30 am owing to the possibility of large gatherings and the situation that could arise later in the morning.

