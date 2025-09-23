Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Being Conducted at GMCH, Final Journey to Follow

With the break of dawn, preparations began at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the post-mortem examination of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

A special medical panel has been constituted for the procedure, comprising four doctors from GMCH, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and AIIMS. Senior officials from the state and district administration, top Assam Police officers, and high-ranking health department authorities are present at GMCH to oversee the process.

Although Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that the autopsy would be conducted at 7:30 am, the schedule was advanced to 5:30 am owing to the possibility of large gatherings and the situation that could arise later in the morning.

Once the post-mortem is completed, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Sarusajai. From there, the funeral procession will begin towards Hatimurha, where his last rites will be performed.

