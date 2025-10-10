BREAKING: Zubeen Garg's Two Personal Security Officers Arrested

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, two of his personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, have been arrested by the CID. This marks the fourth consecutive day the officers had been questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Both personal security officers (PSOs) of late singer Zubeen Garg were taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) today, where the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will seek 14-day custody

The arrests follow the suspension of the PSOs on October 7 over allegations of serious financial irregularities. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been probing the two for several days after complaints of financial misconduct surfaced.

According to sources, the SIT investigation uncovered crucial evidence of transactions worth several crores linked to their accounts, allegedly misappropriating money belonging to Zubeen Garg. Preliminary findings suggest approximately ₹70 lakh was transacted through Nandeshwar Bora’s account, while around ₹40 lakh was linked to Paresh Baishya’s account, reportedly via digital payment channels.

With these arrests, the total number of people detained in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death probe rises to six.