Two of Zubeen Garg’s PSOs Suspended Amid Financial Misappropriation Probe

Two of Zubeen Garg's personal security officers (PSOs) have been suspended following serious financial irregularity allegations.

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been probing the two PSOs over the past three days after financial misconduct complaints surfaced.

During the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reportedly rooted out crucial evidence pointing to transactions worth several crores linked to their accounts.

The two PSOs have been identified as Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora.

According to sources, the investigation revealed that money belonging to Zubeen Garg was allegedly used through digital payments that were accessed by them.

Preliminary findings suggest that approximately 70 lakh was transacted through Nandeswar Bora’s account, while around 40 lakh was linked to Paresh Baishya’s account.

The CID is continuing its investigation to trace the full extent of the financial irregularities and determine whether more individuals were involved in the alleged embezzlement.

Also Read: Singapore-Based Rupkamal Kalita to Join CID Probe in Zubeen Garg Case, CM Confident