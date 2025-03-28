Brick Kiln Fire Tragedy: 13 Admitted to GMCH, Infant’s Condition Still Uncertain

A tragic fire broke out at an FNB brick kiln in Pakorkona, Kamrup, late last night following a gas cylinder explosion inside the workers' dormitory. The incident has left over 12 people severely injured, including men, women, and an infant.

Advertisment

Due to the congested living conditions in the workers’ quarters, the number of casualties is feared to rise. The fire triggered widespread panic in the area, with local residents rushing to assist in rescue operations. Firefighters from Hajo, along with local residents, managed to bring the blaze under control after intense efforts.

However, several workers sustained severe burns and were immediately transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in multiple ambulances for urgent medical attention.

As of midnight, 13 victims were admitted to GMCH, with five initially placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). One of them has since been shifted to a general ward, leaving four patients still in critical condition. The infant’s health has shown slight improvement, but doctors are yet to declare them out of danger.

The injured have been identified as:

Rehmat Ali (9) Nilima Khatun (30) - ICU Nayem Ali (2.6 months) - ICU Tarab Ali (23) - ICU Barek Ali (17) - ICU Nahila Khatun (35) Abu Cama Sheikh (33) Bhanu Bibi (35) Mofida Khatun (22) Jahrul Hoque (16) Momir Hussain (19) Nazimul Sheikh (35) Myujibur Ali (15)

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Also Read: Deadly Fire at Assam’s Kamrup Brick Kiln: Workers Fight for Life After Gas Blast