Massive Fire at Brick Kiln in Assam’s Kamrup: Over 12 Feared Dead, Several Critical

A devastating fire broke out at an FNB brick kiln in Pakorkona, Kamrup, following a gas cylinder explosion inside the workers' dormitory. The incident, which occurred late last night, resulted in the tragic deaths of over 12 people, including men, women, and even an infant.

Due to the congested living conditions at the workers' quarters, the number of casualties is feared to rise. The fire triggered widespread panic in the area, with local residents rushing to assist in rescue operations.

Firefighters from Hajo, along with local residents, managed to bring the blaze under control after intense efforts. However, several workers sustained severe burns. They were immediately transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in multiple ambulances for urgent medical attention.

According to reports, at least 11 victims suffering from critical burn injuries have been admitted to GMCH’s emergency unit. Several of them remain in a life-threatening condition, with doctors closely monitoring their health.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion. The tragedy has cast a shadow of grief over the entire region, with families of the victims demanding swift action and accountability.

More details are awaited as officials continue their probe.

