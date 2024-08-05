Budding Assamese Musician Attacked by Roommate and Gang in Guwahati

On Saturday night, aspiring musician Akash Nibir Buragohain was brutally attacked by his former roommate, Nibir Khound, and a gang of 8-10 individuals at a rented house in Rukminigaon, Guwahati.
The assault occurred in the presence of Akash's father, who witnessed the violence.
Akash, who later filed a police complaint at Dispur police station, described the incident, saying, “Nibir Khound, who works at Amrit Cement, was my roommate. For the past few days, I had been confronting him about his inebriated condition. As a musician, I need a peaceful environment, but he ignored my requests and often brought others to the room for parties, hurling abuses and assaulting me when drunk. He also failed to pay his share of the rent, which I covered for him. Last Saturday, he came to the room with eight to ten youths, physically assaulted me in front of my father, and threatened me after I lodged the police complaint. They hit me on my head with something very hard, leaving me almost unconscious.”
The gang's attack left Akash bleeding from his head, and despite the police's efforts to locate the suspects, their mobile phones are currently switched off, hindering the search.
Akash has expressed fear for his safety and remains confined to his room due to ongoing threats.
The city police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the culprits and ensure Akash's protection.