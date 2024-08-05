Concerns Rise Over Misuse of Bol Bom Celebration in Guwahati

As the Bol Bom festival unfolds, there are growing concerns over the misuse of the celebration in the Guwahati city. Reports indicate that while some individuals are lining up to collect liquor from authorized vendors, others have set up illicit liquor stalls on the streets of Guwahati on Sunday night.
This has led to a troubling situation where the festival, intended for religious observance, is being exploited for unauthorized consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants.
In response, the 'Brihotor Basistha Yuva Oikya Manch' has conducted searches and seized liquor, cannabis, and other substances from individuals posing as devotees. The group’s efforts highlight a disturbing trend of people using the guise of religious festivities to engage in illegal activities.
Worried about the integrity of the Bol Bom celebrations, the authorities at Basistha Temple have requested additional support from the city police. They have specifically asked for breath analyzers to be provided to their volunteers to identify and address instances of intoxication among those participating in the festival.
This situation serves as a reminder to the public to respect the true spirit of Bol Bom and refrain from exploiting religious occasions for illegal activities. The temple authorities urge everyone to uphold the sanctity of the celebration and contribute to a safe and respectful environment for all.
Message to the Masses: Let's honor Bol Bom for its intended spiritual significance and avoid misuse. Respect the festival and follow the law to ensure a safe and meaningful celebration for everyone.