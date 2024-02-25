Builder's Unpaid Bill Leads to Violent Confrontation in Guwahati

In a bizarre incident, a builder is said to have attacked the staff of Brajendra Steel, a hardware store in the Narengi locality of Guwahati, on Saturday night while they attempted to collect an overdue bill from him at his home in New Guwahati Tiniali.
According to reports, the first skirmish occurred as a result of an argument over a builder identified as Akhil Kalita of a construction company that purchased iron, rods, and other products for Rs 70,000 on credit from the aforementioned business establishment and failed to pay the balance for an extended period.
After being summoned, the Brajendra Steel employees went to the builder Akhil Kalita's residence to collect the money; however, a furious dispute erupted between the two sides inside the flat.
According to the camera footage, the builder chased the employees with a sword.
The employees of Brajendra Steel then filed a police complaint at the Noonmati police station in Guwahati. They were also accompanied by the owner of Brajendra Steel, Deepak Dey.
It has come to light that the builder and his group followed them to the police station and physically assaulted them inside as soon as they arrived to file a FIR.
As a result, Deepak Dey, the proprietor of Brajendra Steel, and his staff were injured. On the other hand, builder Akhil Kalita suffered injuries.
Meanwhile, builder Kalita claimed that Nabajit Dey, a Brajendra Steel employee, and two others came to his house last night and attacked him before brandishing a sword in self-defense.