Assam Man Injured after Brutal Attack Inside Moving Train in Madhya Pradesh

In yet another sensational incident, a man from Assam suffered brutal injuries after unidentified miscreants physically attacked him, reports said on Monday.
According to preliminary information, the man who hails from Golaghat district of Assam was first fed with addictive substances and looted when he fell unconscious inside a moving train.
The injured man was thrown away by the miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Sambalpur.
The victim man has been identified as Dipanta Phukan, sources said.
Reports stated that Dipanta's body was recovered in a deplorable condition by a few locals, who later admitted him to a hospital and informed the local police about the incident.
The man had reportedly left his home and gone to Mumbai in search of work on February 14.
As per sources, he is being brought back by train to Guwahati.