Vantage Circle's Anjan Pathak Adds Insightful Voice to CONNECT.X Panel Discussion

Anjan Pathak, the CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, a Guwahati based global Saas platform, was invited to exhibit his expertise and industry insights at the third edition of CONNECT.X, held on March 20, 2024, at The Lily Hotel, Guwahati.
Organized by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the event witnessed approximately 100 participants, including startup founders, professionals, and key officials from renowned organizations like NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd., NEHHDC, NERAMAC, TIC–IIT Guwahati, and STPI.
The event served as a dynamic platform aimed at fostering a supportive community for startups and it facilitated meaningful interactions, fostering collaborations and knowledge exchange among participants.
The event also witnessed a panel discussion on the topic "Navigating the Journey from Product Development to Market Launch: Best Practices and Pitfalls for Startups", where Mr. Pathak contributed as one of the distinguished panelists. Alongside Mr. Pathak, other esteemed panelists included Mr. Rishi Baruah (Chief Managing Director, Pratidin Media Group), Mr. Biswajit Dey (Founder, RCHobbytech Solutions), and Mrs. Rimjim Deka (Founder, Littlebox India), known for her appearance on Shark Tank India. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah (Advisor, NEHHDC; Former Head – Centre for Industrial Extension, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship), offered profound insights into strategies, challenges, and success stories, enriching the audience with invaluable knowledge and experiences.
About the participation, Mr. Pathak stated, "Participating in CONNECT.X was an enriching experience. It provided an excellent opportunity to engage with fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts, and ecosystem supporters, further strengthening our resolve to drive innovation and empower startups, especially in Northeast India. I believe that events like CONNECT.X play a crucial role in nurturing the startup ecosystem, fostering collaboration, and driving sustainable growth."
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more