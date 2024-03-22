Vantage Circle's Anjan Pathak Adds Insightful Voice to CONNECT.X Panel Discussion

Organized by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the event witnessed approximately 100 participants, including startup founders, professionals, and key officials from renowned organizations like NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd., NEHHDC, NERAMAC, TIC–IIT Guwahati, and STPI.

The event served as a dynamic platform aimed at fostering a supportive community for startups and it facilitated meaningful interactions, fostering collaborations and knowledge exchange among participants.