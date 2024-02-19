Burglar Arrested for Theft of Lakhs Worth of Jewelry and Apparel in Guwahati

The city police nabbed a burglar accused stealing jewelleries, garments worth lakhs from the "Bibha Bhaban (The Crown)” in Noonmati locality of Guwahati. The incident was reported last Friday night.
The police today not only arrested the culprit but also recovered the stolen article’s from his possession.
The accused identified as Gopal Borah (26) was staying at a rented house located at Noonmati Madzid Gali House No 14, the police said.
Earlier, the groom revealed that two individuals took almost Rs 2 lakh in jewelry and apparel belonging to the bride.
Later, the groom's family filed a complaint with the Noonmati Police Station.
As a result, the city police gathered CCTV footage from the occurrence and conducted a subsequent investigation.