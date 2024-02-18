Guwahati News

Guwahati: Cops Raid Hatigaon Residence, Recover 41 Stolen Cylinders

The police suspect a major syndicate of unofficial and illegal LPG cylinder dealings being operated by the occupants of the private residence.
Acting on complaints of LPG cylinder thefts, Guwahati Police raided a private residence in the Hatigaon locality and recovered 41 domestic cylinders on Sunday.

According to officials, the operation was carried out at a residence numbered 27 at Shahnagar in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati. During the raid, 41 cooking gas cylinders stored in the house were found and seized, they said.

In connection with the bust, the police detained one person who was identified as Mainul Haque.

More details are awaited.

Guwahati: STF Nabs 2 Women Peddlers With Heroin At Tokobari
