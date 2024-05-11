Burglary Gang Busted by Guwahati Police: Confessions Unravel 5-Year Crime Spree

In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati police in Hatigaon have apprehended a notorious burglary gang believed to be responsible for a string of thefts plaguing the area. The arrest comes following an extensive investigation into recent burglary cases within the jurisdiction of Hatigaon PS and surrounding areas.
The prime suspect, identified as Chiraj Ali (42 Yrs), hailing from Kasuapathar, Mukalmua in Nalbari district, Assam, was implicated in several recent burglary incidents. Intelligence gathered pointed to his involvement in a burglary case registered under Hatigaon PS Case No-87/24 U/S 457/380 IPC, pertaining to a theft at House No- 06, Sanjog Path, Ajanta Path, Emma Enisha Apartment, Flat No. 1A, PS- Hatigaon, Kamrup (Metro).
Acting swiftly on leads, a dedicated team from Hatigaon Police Station initiated a search operation to apprehend Chiraj Ali and his associates. On May 5, 2024, the team successfully apprehended Chiraj Ali near Hatigaon Jame Masjid, leading to a breakthrough in the case.
During interrogation, Chiraj Ali confessed to his involvement in the aforementioned burglary, as well as other similar incidents across Guwahati. He further divulged information regarding his accomplices and the recipients of stolen goods.
Subsequent operations led to the arrest of Md. Jul Hash Ali (37 Yrs) and Md. Sajidul Islam (38 Yrs), along with the recovery of Rs. 71,000 in cash, gold bangles, and bronze anklets. Additional accomplices, Md. Dilwar Ali (25 Yrs) and Md. Chabitulla Ali@ Nasir (45 Yrs), were identified and apprehended in the following days.
The modus operandi of the gang involved targeting houses with lights off and doors locked from the outside, indicating the absence of homeowners. Under the cover of darkness, they would forcibly enter the premises by breaking locks or windows, swiftly executing their burglary before fleeing the scene with stolen goods.
Interrogations revealed that the gang had been operating in Guwahati for the past five years, executing meticulously planned heists before returning to their respective hometowns with the stolen loot.
All arrested individuals have been presented before the Court, as investigations continue to ascertain their involvement in other burglary cases and to recover stolen articles.