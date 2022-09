A huge consignment of Burmese Areca Nuts worth over Rs. 50 lakhs was seized at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

According to sources, Government Railway Police seized as many as 40 sacks and one box full of areca nuts from one bogie of Rajdhani Express.

The seized nuts were smuggled from Nagaland’s Dimapur and it is suspected to be of worth over Rs. 50 lakhs, the police informed.

Last week, 447 kg of Burmese Areca Nuts worth Rs. 2 lakh from AC coach of Avadh Assam Express in Lumding.