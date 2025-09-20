Subscribe

Water Pipe Burst in Chandmari, Guwahati Amid City’s Mourning for Zubeen Garg

According to local authorities, the pipe rupture has disrupted the supply of potable water to several neighborhoods, affecting hundreds of households. Traffic congestion and flooding have been reported in low-lying areas near the site of the break.

PratidinTime News Desk
Burst Water Pipe in Guwahati's Chandmari Creates Unprecedented Situation

Authorities were expected to shut off the water supply immediately, but as of now, the flow has not yet been stopped

Amid the city’s mourning over the passing of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, a major water pipe in Chandmari, Guwahati, suddenly burst, creating a chaotic situation.

The incident occurred just about 10 minutes before this report, and water continues to gush out at high pressure. The burst has caused water to shoot up to an estimated 70–80 feet, reaching the rooftops of three- to four-story buildings in the vicinity.

Authorities were expected to shut off the water supply immediately, but as of now, the flow has not yet been stopped.

The full extent of damage and losses is still being assessed, and detailed information is expected to be available shortly.

Public Health Engineering Department Pipeline