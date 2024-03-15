Cachar Youth Camping in Guwahati Lodge Since February Found Dead

In a distressing turn of events, a young individual was discovered dead under perplexing circumstances within a lodge room situated in the Paltan Bazar locality of the Guwahati city on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Sourav Das, hailing from the Cachar district of Assam.
According to preliminary reports, Sourav had been camping in the lodge since February 19, raising questions about the duration and circumstances leading up to his demise.
The exact cause of the youth's death remains shrouded in mystery, leaving authorities and locals alike searching for answers amidst an air of uncertainty.
An investigation has been promptly launched into the incident, with law enforcement officials actively present at the scene to gather evidence and ascertain the truth behind this tragic occurrence.