Guwahati: Woman Found Dead in Rented House; Live-in Partner Held

In a sensational incident, the body of a woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati on Friday, reports said.

According to preliminary reports, the woman's body was recovered from a rented house in the city's Christian Basti locality.

The deceased has been identified as Trishna Kakoti, reports said. She was reportedly residing in the rented house with her live-in partner.

Sources said that her partner identified as Bishnu has been currently apprehended by the Dispur Police.

Further details into the story are awaited.

