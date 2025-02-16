Cachar Youth Goes Missing After Dispute in Guwahati

A young man from Lailapur, Cachar, identified as Riyaz Uddin, has gone missing from Guwahati. The missing youth has been identified as Riyaz Uddin.

Advertisment

According to reports, he was working in Tamil Nadu. While travelling back to his home, he went missing since February 15, when he was in the Beltola area of Guwahati.

A fellow youth, who was with him, mentioned that there was a dispute over a ticket at the Beltola Bus Counter, which led to the police arriving at the scene. Upon seeing the police, Riyaz Uddin reportedly fled from the location and has been missing ever since.

His parents are now in a state of panic due to his disappearance. They have requested anyone with information about Riyaz to contact them at the following number: 9395524735.

Also Read: Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl's Pregnancy Leads to Arrest of Four Men in Sonapur