Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl's Pregnancy Leads to Arrest of Four Men in Sonapur

In a harrowing incident in Sonapur, a 14-year-old girl has become a victim of a brutal gang rape involving four men. The crime was uncovered only after the girl became pregnant, prompting her family to investigate her unusual physical condition.

The girl had reportedly been subjected to sexual assault and threats by the four accused over an extended period. Her family learned of the horrific ordeal when they confronted her about her condition, leading to the revelation of the assaults she had endured in silence due to fear and shame.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the girl's family, the Sonapur police swiftly arrested the four suspects: Bikash Karmakar (19), Bishnu Kariya (19), Ravi Karmakar (20), and Ranjan Karmakar (19).

The Sonapur police are also looking into the possibility that additional individuals may be involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case, aiming to bring all perpetrators to justice and provide support to the victim during this traumatic time.

