‘Camera Bhangi Dim’: JUA Seeks Stern Action Against Nilotpal Bora for Threatening Journalist

The Journalist Union of Assam (JUA) has come down heavily on singer Nilotpal Bora after he allegedly threatened an on-duty journalist during the arrival of late singer Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains at his Kahilipara residence on Sunday.

According to eyewitness accounts, Bora was caught on camera warning a journalist, saying “Camera bhangi dim” (“I will break the camera”). The remark, made in the middle of an emotionally charged crowd of Zubeen Garg’s fans, sparked outrage in media circles, with JUA warning that such threats could have easily incited mob violence against working journalists.

In a strongly worded statement, JUA said, “The irresponsible and insensitive comments of the singer have put the life and property of journalists at risk. Such actions are highly condemnable and unacceptable.”

The union has demanded that legal action be initiated against Bora, cautioning that the intimidation of journalists cannot be normalized at a time when assaults and harassment against media persons are alarmingly on the rise in Assam.

Calling on the state’s leadership to intervene, JUA urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, and Director General of Police Harmeet Singh to guarantee the safety of journalists. It also appealed to Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika to step in and ensure an impartial investigation into the incident.

The statement, signed by JUA president Shamim Sultana Ahmed and general secretary Dhanjit Kumar Das, stressed that attacks—verbal or physical—on journalists represent not just a threat to individual reporters but also to the democratic right to free press.

With tempers already high following the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, JUA warned that such reckless comments from influential public figures could prove disastrous. The union has made it clear: intimidation of journalists will not be tolerated, and accountability must follow.

