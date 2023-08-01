Huge Consignment of Cannabis Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Continuing the war against drugs drive, a large consignment of cannabis was seized from a train at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon.
Sources informed that the Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out a raid at the railway station and seized the cannabis weighing 21 kilograms from Delhi-bound Tejas Express.
The seized cannabis was found hidden under battery box of the train.
Last month, four Railway Police officers were detained and ganja approximating to 21 kg were seized from their possession in Karimganj.
As per reports, the seized ganja was smuggled from Tripura and was to be transported to outside states. Allegations were leveled against the officers of running a business from the seized ganja.
At least 20 packets of ganja were seized from the possession of the four officers, reports said.