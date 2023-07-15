Assam Police Seize 21 kg Ganja from Four Railway Officers in Karimganj

As per reports, the seized ganja was smuggled from Tripura and was to be transported to outside states. Allegations have been leveled against the officers of running a business from the seized ganja.

At least 20 packets of ganja were seized from the possession of the four officers, reports said.

The detained officials are three constables of Badarpur Railway Police namely Sagar Malakar, Abhishek Chand and Jigeshwar Das. The fourth employee is a home guard. A case has been registered by the Badarpur Police and further interrogation is underway.