Car Driver Seriously Injured in Stabbing in Guwahati

In a shocking road rage incident, a man faces potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the head, face, hands, ears and nose in Guwahati on Sunday night.
The victim has been identified as Jagdish Gogoi.
According to reports, the incident took place near a petrol pump in Hatigaon locality in Guwahati city.
The victim is a car driver by profession, informed sources.
Meanwhile, the accused has been apprehended by the Hatigaon police.
The identity of the accused has not been ascertained.