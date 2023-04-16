Guwahati News

Maligaon Stabbing: Another Accused Arrested While Attempting to Escape in WB

In the midst of a Bihu event in the city, two youths were brutally stabbed in Guwahati's Maligaon on Saturday night.
In a development to the Maligaon stabbing incident last night, another accused has been apprehended by Golakganj police in Dhubri on Sunday.

As per reports, the accused identified as Rabiul Ali was caught while he was making an attempt to escape to neighbouring state of West Bengal.

Earlier, the Jalukbari police arrested one Rahul Baishya in connection to the stabbing case.

In the midst of a Bihu event in the city, two youths were brutally stabbed in Guwahati's Maligaon on Saturday night. 

The victims have been identified as Simanta Talukdar (18) and Rohit Kumar Gami (22).

Notably, both Simanta and Rohit were stabbed with a knife after a fight broke out between them and a group of youths at outside the Maligaon Stadium, where singer Vreegu Kashyap was performing live. 

Later the victims were immediately rushed to Pandu FRU for initial treatment; however, the doctors referred them to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication. 

Unfortunately, Gami died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Simanta was kept under medical observation at the GMCH.

