Car Overturns After Colliding with Divider Near Shradhanjali Flyover in Guwahati

A serious road accident occurred late Sunday night on the Shradhanjali flyover in the Zoo Road locality, raising concerns over the increasing prevalence of drunk driving in Guwahati.
The vehicle involved crashed after hitting a divider, leaving the driver critically injured. Traffic police identified the driver, who is suspected to have been in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. He has been admitted to KGMT Hospital on Zoo-Narengi Road for further treatment.
This incident is the latest in a series of worrying drunk driving cases plaguing the city, particularly during nighttime. Just a day earlier, a dramatic encounter involving an intoxicated driver and an Uber vehicle carrying a woman and a young man was captured on camera. The footage, taken from inside the Uber, shows a car with registration number AS 01EA 2199 dangerously tailing the Uber, escalating fears for the safety of late-night commuters.
The situation escalated when the intoxicated driver overtook the Uber and abruptly blocked its path in a reckless manner reminiscent of a Bollywood film. The video reveals the driver confronting the Uber driver with aggressive and slurred speech, admitting to being drunk and challenging the Uber driver, "I feel like blowing the horn. Did you like it? Oh, yes, I'm drunk! What will you do...huh?" Upon realizing he was being recorded, the intoxicated driver fled the scene.
These incidents highlight the growing problem of drunk driving in Guwahati, particularly in the city's nightlife. The increasing frequency of such dangerous behavior has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to ensure the safety of all commuters.