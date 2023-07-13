Guwahati: Caretaker Arrested Over Inmate’s Death In Rehab Centre

A day after an inmate was found dead under mysterious conditions, the caretaker of the rehabilitation centre in Guwahati was arrested on Thursday in connection with the matter.
According to CCTV footage, the caretaker, identified as Raktim, used to beat the deceased inmate Naba Kalita that led to his unfortunate death.
The chairperson of the State Anti-Drug and Prohibition Council Assam, Mridula Barkakati, narrated the horrific visuals of the caretaker beating the inmate displayed in the CCTV footage.
She said, “The staff members tied the hands and legs of the youth and when he was pleading for drinking water, they tied his mouth also. Being tied for several hours at night, he started feeling uneasy and collapsed. After noticing his state, they rushed him to a hospital.”
Meanwhile, the rehabilitation centre, Aakar was sealed for violating various regulations such as invalid trade licence, proper documents and registration.
It may be mentioned that Naba was mysteriously found dead at the rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Kahiliparea area on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as one Naba Kalita (31).
The youth was admitted to the rehabilitation centre three days prior for a de-addiction process. His lifeless body was discovered by the rehab staff.