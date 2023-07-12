Youth Found Dead Inside Rehab Centre In Guwahati

A youth was mysteriously found dead at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Kahiliparea area on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as one Naba Kalita (31).
The incident was reproted from Aakar Rehabilitation Facility.
According to sources, the youth was admitted to the rehabilitation centre three days prior for a de-addiction process. His lifeless body was discovered today morning by the rehab staff.
Meanwhile, the youth’s family members alleged that it was a case of murder.
Kalita was a resident of Silpukhuri in Guwahati, sources further informed.
City police have been informed and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Earlier on Sunday, the body of a woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Birubari area.
The woman's body was recovered underneath a heap of garbage in the Bharalu River flowing through Birubari.
Later, police arrived at the spot and registered a case in this regard.