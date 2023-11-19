Cattle Smugglers and Thieves Held in Two Separate Ops in Guwahati

A cattle-laden truck was seized near Jorabat in the outskirts of the Guwahati city on Saturday night.
Around 20 cattle were rescued during the operation.
The police arrested three cattle smugglers in connection with the incident.
The arrested persons were identified as Baharul Islam of Mayong, Shariful Islam of Rupohi and Shahizul Ali of Shamta in Sonapur.
The truck was stopped on its way from Rupohi in Nagaon to Byrnihat in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.
Meanwhile, two cattle thieves were caught red-handed while attempting to steal two cows in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality on Saturday night.
The thieves were beaten black and blue by the locals.
Later, Hatigaon police reached the spot and took them under their custody.
The police also seized one four-wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS14 C 9663 from the spot.
The arrested thieves were identified as Rashidul Islam and Shahidul Islam.