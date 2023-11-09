Guwahati: Cattle Smuggling Accused Shot By Cops Dies During Treatment

“Patient's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was 5/15, which is an inferior scale. There were bilateral crepitations on his chest with guarding in his abdomen and during our local examination; we discovered two entry wounds one on his right occipital region and another on his lumbar region. Currently, the health condition of the patient has turned more critical and he is in ventilation. His GCS score is around 3/15 which is very poor, thus, we are unable to continue with our surgery as of now. At this moment, if we perform any kind of surgery, we might lose the patient,” added Sarma.