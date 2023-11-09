Guwahati: Cattle Smuggling Accused Shot By Cops Dies During Treatment

Syed Ali Sheikh, the cattle-smuggling accused who was injured in police firing, passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Thursday.
Sheikh had sustained two bullet wounds as Tamarhat Police in Assam's Dhubri fired at him. He was reportedly grievously injured in the incident.
The incident took place on Sunday (November 5) at Dhuturamari village in the Tamarhat area of Dhubri district near the Assam-Bengal border at around 3 am.
He was initially treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital, but looking at his deteriorating health condition he was later shifted to GMCH in Guwahati on the same day.
He was undergoing treatment there and his condition remained critical, according to GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma who addressed reporters on Tuesday (November 7).
Following the death of Sheikh, his family members have come out and accused the police of fabricating a false case against him and called the incident a fake encounter.
The members of Sheikh's family said that he was a simple driver who earned an honest living. Furthermore, the family accused that at GMCH, Sheikh had not received proper treatment.
Earlier, the GMCH superintendent had said, "There was a suspected bullet injury incident at Tamarhat in Dhubri last Sunday. Initially, he was treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital, but, owing to his critical health condition he was later referred to GMCH at around 3.50 pm on the same day. One police personnel brought him to the GMCH.”
Explaining the health condition of the injured person, the GMCH superintendent mentioned that the patient had lost consciousness when he was brought to GMCH. The patient’s blood pressure (BP) was around 120/90 mmHg during the initial examination, while the pulse rate was 110/mins.
“Patient's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was 5/15, which is an inferior scale. There were bilateral crepitations on his chest with guarding in his abdomen and during our local examination; we discovered two entry wounds one on his right occipital region and another on his lumbar region. Currently, the health condition of the patient has turned more critical and he is in ventilation. His GCS score is around 3/15 which is very poor, thus, we are unable to continue with our surgery as of now. At this moment, if we perform any kind of surgery, we might lose the patient,” added Sarma.