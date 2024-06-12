Caught on Camera: Armed Robber's Attempt to Rob Jewellery Shop in Guwahati Foiled, Here's How

Sensation gripped Guwahati on Wednesday morning after an armed miscreant attempted a broad daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in the Hedayatpur locality near Guwahati Club. The incident, captured on CCTV, has left the city in shock.
The miscreant, identified as Abhishek Thakur, entered the jewellery shop disguised as a customer. Initially, Thakur appeared to be inspecting jewellery sets, but the situation quickly escalated when he pulled out a spray from his bag and used it on the shop owner and a staff. Seizing the opportunity, Thakur escaped with a jewellery set.
However, the shop owner and his staff immediately pursued him, raising an alarm. The chase culminated with locals apprehending Thakur on the roadside. Despite his attempt to brandish a country-made pistol, the locals overpowered him, subjected him to a beating, and subsequently handed him over to the Latasil Police.
Further investigations revealed that Thakur resides in Lakhimpur’s Chetia village but hails from Bihar. He is employed by an NGO in Guwahati and lives in the Chandmari locality. During police interrogation, Thakur confessed that he acquired the pistol from the Gandhi Basti locality and committed the robbery due to financial difficulties.
The swift action of the locals in apprehending the miscreant before he could flee the scene has been widely praised. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about Thakur's background and any possible accomplices.