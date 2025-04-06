CBI Arrests Defense Accounts Official in Guwahati on Bribery Charges

An official of the Controller of Defense Accounts, in Guwahati’s Satgaon has been arrested on charges of accepting bribe, sources said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The arrested individual is an accounts officer identified as Mrinmoy Ghosh. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ghosh allegedly demanded Rs 2.72 lakh for passing a bill and was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 43,000 as part of the said amount.

Source said that the bribe money was taken from a person named Bikash Sarkar. CBI has also arrested Sarkar in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.