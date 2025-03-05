Assam: Bajali Assistant Commissioner Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, trapped and arrested red-handed the Assistant Commissioner of Bajali district for accepting bribe, sources said on Wednesday.

The tainted Gaurav Shekhar Das was caught red-handed by officials of the anti-corruption cell while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a land trader.

The officer was apprehended inside his own office at the Baijali District Commissioner’s office while accepting the demanded money as bribe.

Taking to platform ‘X’, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Gaurav Shekhar Das, ACS, Asstt Commissioner, Bajali immediately after he accepted Rs.50000/-as bribe in office from the complainant for allowing hindrance free earth cutting business.”

