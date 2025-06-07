CBI Arrests Former PNB Manager, Private Firm Proprietor in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including a former Senior Manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Dimapur, from Guwahati, Assam and Prop. of a Dimapur-based private company from Dimapur, for having indulged in acts of alleged bribery.

Advertisment

A case was registered by CBI on 04.06.2025 against the said two accused on the allegations that the accused Sr. Manager, PNB, had obtained undue advantage of Rs. one lakh in his bank account from the bank account of another accused, Prop. of a private companyfor allowing extension of Cash Credit Limit of Rs. 20 Lakh to the accused Prop. even while the firm of the accused Prop.was not in right financial health.

Searches were conducted at official and residential premises of both the accused on 06.06.2025 and 07.06.2025 (a total of 5 places in Dimapur, Nagaland and 2 places in Guwahati, Assam), which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles. Searches and seizures, so far, have revealed that the accused Sr. Manager has obtained an undue advantage of a total of Rs. 1,69,000/- from the accused Prop. Besides this, the Invoice of total Rs. 2,06,200/-, relating to the purchase of electric/electronics items, have been seized from the office premises of the accused Prop., which shows that these items were purchased by the accused Prop. in the name of the accused Sr. Manager. Further, some of these items found at the residential premises of the accused Sr. Manager at Dimapur and Guwahati have been seized for investigation.

Both the arrested accused persons will be produced before the competent Court(s) at Dimapur/Guwahati today,i.e. on 07.06.2025. Investigation is continuing.

ALSO READ: CBI Arrests Odisha ED Official in Alleged Bribery Case