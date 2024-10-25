CBI Brings Trading Scams Accused From Dibrugarh To Guwahati

Actress-influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan were among those transferred by the Central Bureau of Investigation from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Friday. A CBI team reached Guwahati with the individuals arrested in connection with the online trading fraud cases in Assam.
Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and his brother Amlan Borah were arrested for their links to Bishal Phukan after the latter's Rs 2,200 crore scam surfaced. Another accused in the string of related scams, Ranjit Kakati, was also among those brought to Guwahati today.
As per reports, the CBI brought a total of eight accused in the scams to Guwahati. This was after the bureau's request to transfer the cases to a special CBI court was assented by the Dibrugarh district and sessions court earlier this week.
Previously, the CBI took over investigations into the trading scams in Assam from the state police. Two cases pertaining to the scams were registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station numbered 352/24, 354/24. Those arrested under these two cases, namely, actress-influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, his brother Amlan Borah, self-proclaimed industrialist Bishal Phukan, and Ranjit Kakati, were brought to Guwahati. They will be lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati.