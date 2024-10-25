CBI Brings Trading Scams Accused From Dibrugarh To Guwahati

Previously, the CBI took over investigations into the trading scams in Assam from the state police. Two cases pertaining to the scams were registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station numbered 352/24, 354/24. Those arrested under these two cases, namely, actress-influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, his brother Amlan Borah, self-proclaimed industrialist Bishal Phukan, and Ranjit Kakati, were brought to Guwahati. They will be lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati.